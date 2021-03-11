AAP flays government over ignoring Bhattiyat of Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, May 2

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the opening of divisional offices of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Bhattiyat of Chamba district.

In a statement today, The Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Nirmal Pandey, who hails from Bhattiyat, said during his visit to Bhattiyat in November 2020, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced the opening of a divisional office of the PWD at Chowari, the subdivisional headquarters, but the announcement could not be materialised.

“It appears that Bhattiyat has not been given priority with regard to its development,” Pandey said

Also there was an urgent need to open a divisional office of the Jal Shakti Vibhag, besides a civil court in Bhattiyat, Pandey said.