AAP hoists Tricolour in Solan office

Solan, August 14

Aam Aadmi Party’s state convenor Surjit Thakur hoisted the Tricolour at party’s office here today.

This marked the beginning of the party’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the state. Party functionaries present on the occasion vowed to make India number one by working in unison for its development. Thakur said tomorrow was a big day for all Indians when they will celebrate Independence day.