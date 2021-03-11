AAP hoists Tricolour in Solan office

Solan, August 14
Aam Aadmi Party’s state convenor Surjit Thakur hoisted the Tricolour at party’s office here today.
This marked the beginning of the party’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the state. Party functionaries present on the occasion vowed to make India number one by working in unison for its development. Thakur said tomorrow was a big day for all Indians when they will celebrate Independence day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission