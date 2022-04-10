AAP leader booked for cement theft

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 9

Jabna Chauhan, AAP leader and former pradhan of Tharjoon gram panchayat under Seraj in Mandi district, was booked for the alleged theft of 986 cement bags purchased by government money during her tenure as pradhan.

According to the police, Tej Ram, secretary of the panchayat, complained to the police that in 2019 under MGNREGA, 14 water tanks were approved for the panchayat. On May 19, 2020, the panchayat approved the purchase of cement bags for the construction of the tanks.

Politically motivated: party spokesman State AAP spokesperson Sher Singh said the case against AAP leader Jabna Chauhan was politically motivated to harass her because she had joined the party just a few days ago.

“The BJP has been scared due to the rising influence of AAP in Himachal. If funds, meant to purchase cement bags, which were never received by the panchayat, were embezzled by Jabna in 2020, then why the panchayat secretary had remained silent till date. When Jabna joined the party just a few days ago, the case has been registered against her,” he added.

“On June 26, the online payment of 986 cement bags was made to the Civil Supply, Thunag. No construction was started despite making the payments. When villagers had started asking about the tanks from the panchayat authorities in March 2021, the newly elected pradhan Anjana Kumari and vice-pradhan Dola Ram visited the office of the Civil Supply. They were informed that the former pradhan had already taken 986 cement bags,” said the police.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said a case had been registered against the accused for misappropriating the government funds.