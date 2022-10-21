AAP list of 10 candidates out

Shimla, October 20
AAP in its third list released today announced candidates for the remaining 10 seats. It has now declared candidates for all 68 seats.
In the first list, AAP had named four contestants, and in the second list released on Wednesday night, announced 54 candidates. AAP president Surjeet Thakur will not contest the elections. “The elections will be fought under Surjeet Thakur’s leadership. It doesn’t matter whether he’s contesting or not,” said an AAP spokesperson.
AAP had delayed the announcement of candidates in the hope of catching some big names who have been denied tickets by their party. — TNS
43 centenarian voters in Chamba
Chamba: As many as 6,807 voters in the 80 to 100 age group have been registered in Chamba district, said District Election Officer DC Rana here. These include 43 centenarian voters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC