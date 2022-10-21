AAP list of 10 candidates out

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 20

AAP in its third list released today announced candidates for the remaining 10 seats. It has now declared candidates for all 68 seats.

In the first list, AAP had named four contestants, and in the second list released on Wednesday night, announced 54 candidates. AAP president Surjeet Thakur will not contest the elections. “The elections will be fought under Surjeet Thakur’s leadership. It doesn’t matter whether he’s contesting or not,” said an AAP spokesperson.

AAP had delayed the announcement of candidates in the hope of catching some big names who have been denied tickets by their party. — TNS

43 centenarian voters in Chamba

Chamba: As many as 6,807 voters in the 80 to 100 age group have been registered in Chamba district, said District Election Officer DC Rana here. These include 43 centenarian voters.