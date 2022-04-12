AAP Mahila Morcha chief, office-bearers join BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 11

In another setback to the AAP, its state Mahila Morcha chief and other office-bearers joined the BJP in Delhi today.

It was again Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur who was instrumental in making Mamta Thakur, state president of the mahila wing of the AAP of Himachal, join the saffron party. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister was present on the occasion. “It has become difficult for AAP to virtually save its party in Himachal,” said Anurag Thakur.

Others who joined the BJP along with her include state Mahila Morcha vice president Sangeeta, vice president of the social media wing Ashish Kumar and state president of the industry wing DK Tyagi. Thakur said the AAP leadership had levelled allegations against its own party workers who had worked for the party relentlessly in the past.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said Himachal Pradesh’s AAP state working committee had been dissolved and the new body would be reorganized soon.

It was on April 8 that the state president of the AAP Anup Kesari, state organizational secretary Satish Thakur and district AAP president of Una Iqbal Singh had joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda. Thakur added that leaders were deserting AAP in protest against the anti-Himachal style of functioning of Arvind Kejriwal.