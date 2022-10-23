AAP may play spoilsport for Congress

Ambika Sharma

A man and his son-in-law will again slug it out in the Solan Assembly segment where the former is vying for a third consecutive victory. The going seems to be tough for Congress sitting MLA DR Shandil this time as the presence of Aam Aadmi Party candidate Anju Rathore could act as an spoilsport and mar his chances of victory as she hails from his home turf of Saiyri.

The BJP’s Rajesh Kashyap is trying his luck at the hustings for the second time. He had lost by a narrow margin of 671 votes in 2017 in his maiden contest. Though he has been active in the constituency in these five years, whether he will manage to oust his father-in-law Shandil, who has an experience of two Assembly polls and has been a two-term MP, remains to be seen.

Plagued by plethora of problems like scarcity of water, lack of parking, non-construction of a new hospital building and a transport nagar, besides failure to decongest Solan city and the absence of the staff in health institutes in the rural areas, the BJP faces an uphill task in finding the favour with the masses.

Shandil faces a stiff opposition from a section within the party. Being an octogenarian, he has a clear disadvantage over the younger Rajesh Kashyap in the poll. The latter, however, needs the support of various factions within the BJP as discontent has been brewing among a section for quite sometime. The BJP has been vying to capture the seat since 2012 after it was reserved following delimitation. The ruling party had failed to cash in on upgrading the Solan civic body into a municipal corporation as the Congress holds the civic body. The support from the rural area to the BJP will prove decisive as the absence of a regular commissioner in the civic body for the last few months is also going against the BJP.