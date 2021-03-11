AAP misusing power: Khanna

Shimla, May 7
BJP state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna today accused AAP of unleashing vendetta against political opponents by misusing the police force.
Khanna, in a statement issued here, said that the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police was unfortunate. “AAP is misusing power to settle score with its political opponents and suppress the voice of people, as it is not open to criticism,” he added.
He said that the Punjab Police picked up Bagga for “unmasking” the lies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “It is said that if you want to see someone’s real face, give that person power. Kejriwal’s real face has been exposed,” he added.
