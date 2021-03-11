Himachal AAP mocks Congress, BJP for copying its 'freebies' model

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

A day after the Congress announced 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 for every woman aged between 18-60 years, AAP has mocked the Congress and the BJP for copying its model after accusing it of distributing freebies.

“Both parties had hit out at AAP for offering free power, free bus travel for women in Delhi and giving Rs 1,500 to women in Punjab. Now, these parties are trying to do these. Both are scared of AAP,” said state president Surjeet Thakur.

He questioned, “Why is the Congress not offering 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 to women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan? What wrong have the public of these two states done.”

He said by making AAP-like announcements, the Congress and the BJP were trying to befool voters ahead of the elections. “People will have to distinguish between the original and duplicate Kejriwals. Such announcements are nothing but elections stunts for both parties,” he added.

“The promises made by the parties remain only on the paper, but AAP delivers on these. AAP has delivered in Delhi, is fulfilling its promises in Punjab, and will deliver in Himachal too if voted to power,” he said.

#Shimla