Himachal AAP mocks Congress, BJP for copying its 'freebies' model

Shimla, August 9
A day after the Congress announced 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 for every woman aged between 18-60 years, AAP has mocked the Congress and the BJP for copying its model after accusing it of distributing freebies.
“Both parties had hit out at AAP for offering free power, free bus travel for women in Delhi and giving Rs 1,500 to women in Punjab. Now, these parties are trying to do these. Both are scared of AAP,” said state president Surjeet Thakur.
He questioned, “Why is the Congress not offering 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 to women in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan? What wrong have the public of these two states done.”
He said by making AAP-like announcements, the Congress and the BJP were trying to befool voters ahead of the elections. “People will have to distinguish between the original and duplicate Kejriwals. Such announcements are nothing but elections stunts for both parties,” he added.
“The promises made by the parties remain only on the paper, but AAP delivers on these. AAP has delivered in Delhi, is fulfilling its promises in Punjab, and will deliver in Himachal too if voted to power,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...