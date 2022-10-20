AAP names 54 candidates in second list

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

The AAP has named candidates for 54 seats in the second list of candidates it released late on Wednesday evening. Contrary to expectations, the list does not contain any big names from the BJP or the Congress who have been denied ticket by their own party.

The AAP had released its first list about a month back in which it had named four candidates, including Rajan Sushant. “There are no big names in the list from the BJP or the Congress. The list includes mainly pradhans, zila parishad members, ex-servicemen and educated youth,” said an AAP spokesperson.

AAP has still not announced candidates for 10 seats. Apparently, the AAP is hoping to rope in some big names who have been denied tickets by the BJP and the Congress.