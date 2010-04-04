AAP no threat in Himachal Pradesh: CM

Solan, March 27
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had no discernible presence in the state and history had proved that people had never opted for a third front.
Addressing a training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here, the CM said any party was welcome to contest the Assembly poll as it was their democratic right, but AAP had no stature to pose a threat to the BJP.
Hopeful of retaining power, the CM said the BJP would repeat its victory like it had done in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
He also gave tips to the youth to strengthen the party organisation and said they had a big responsibility in the Assembly poll.
He said, “New beginnings are made and one such beginning will be made in Himachal with the BJP government repeating its performance in the Assembly poll.”
Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the Opposition could not even enlist one such development scheme of their tenure which had made a mark in society. The Congress should first enlist their achievements of its last tenure and then ask the BJP government’s achievements. He claimed that Congress MLAs could not even enlist one big scheme of their previous tenure before the Vidhan Sabha.
