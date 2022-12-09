AAP plays spoilsport in six segments

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 8

The AAP have played a crucial role in deciding the fate of at least six Assembly constituencies in the Assembly poll. The six constituencies include, Balh, Bilaspur, Rampur, Shillai, Sri Naina Devi and Bhoranj.

In these Assembly segments, AAP candidates got more votes than the victory margin between the winner and the runner up, respectively. The result could have gone either way if AAP hadn’t fielded candidates in these six constituencies. Incidentally, out of these six seats, the BJP and the Congress claimed three each.

Majority of AAP candidates polled less than 1,000 votes. But their impact was felt in the constituencies where the victory margins were between 58 to 1,307 votes. The only AAP candidate to poll more than 2,000 votes is Manish Thakur from Paonta Sahib Assembly segment. AAP got only 1.1 per cent of the total votes polled.