AAP promises 6 lakh jobs to Himachal youth, MSP to farmers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced six guarantees for the people of Himachal Pradesh at a rally in Mandi district today.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while addressing the public gathering, said, “If AAP comes to power in the state, it will provide six lakh jobs to the youth. It will also provide Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance to youths until they get suitable jobs.”

He said, “We will ensure the payment of minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural and horticultural produce to the farmers of Himachal. Insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers and seeds will be provided to farmers at low prices. For the storage of produce, processing and marketing, market yards, cold storage centres and processing units will be set up in Himachal. To provide cartons and trays at cheap prices for packaging of apple produce, their production in Himachal will be ensured.”

Sisodia said, “We will end the environment of fear created for the business community. A VAT amnesty scheme will be introduced in Himachal and within six months, all VAT amounts will be refunded. To give representation to businessmen, an advisory board will be constituted. For the approval of works related to the tourism industry, a single window system will be introduced.”

He said, “Every gram panchayat will be provided Rs 10 lakh for development works every year while the gram pradhan will be given Rs 10,000 as honorarium. As available in Delhi, free travel to religious places for senior citizens will be provided in Himachal Pradesh as well.”

He said, “We will make a strict law to deal with paper leak cases and ensure timely conduct of exams for recruitment in the government sector. Corruption in the recruitment process will be wiped out completely.”

