AAP promises free, quality education in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 17

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today guaranteed free and quality education to every child in the state, if AAP is voted to power.

Sisodia, while addressing a gathering of party workers and sympathisers here, offered five education-related guarantees to people. Apart from free quality education, Sisodia promised Delhi-like facilities in schools, filling of all teaching vacancies and making all teachers permanent, sparing teachers from other government works and retraining private schools from arbitrary fee hike.

“We have revolutionised the education system in Delhi, the work has started in Punjab and we will do the same in Himachal,” he said.

Incidentally, education is already almost free in government schools in the state. According to a government school principal, students are charged no fee/funds till Class VIII.

“In Class IX and X, students pay just Rs 24 per month for various funds. In Class XI and XII, boys pay a tuition fee of Rs 15 per month and around Rs 50 for various funds. Girls are exempted from paying tuition fees,” he said.

He said 2,000 schools had just one teacher, 6,500 schools had just two teachers and 47 per cent colleges had no principals. “The Punjab Government has started transforming the education system. Teachers are being sent abroad for training and Education Department officials and principals are being sent to the IIM-Ahmedabad and Indore. We have started witnessing the change in just five months,” said Sisodia.

Meanwhile, Mann urged people to move beyond the BJP and the Congress, like the people in Punjab and Delhi have.