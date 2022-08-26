Himachal: AAP promises free quality health services, Rs 1 cr for martyrs' kin

Our Correspondent

Una, August 25

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave two new guarantees to the people of Himachal Pradesh at a public meeting in Una today.

Sisodia said that if voted to power in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would provide quality and free health services to all, including diagnostic tests, medicines and surgery, as being provided in Delhi and Punjab. “Each ward of a village will have mohalla clinics. New health institutions will be opened and every hospital will have state-of-the-art facilities,” he added.

India ranks 155th in health: Sisodia The state of health services is so bad that India is ranked 155th among 167 countries. Hospitals in India have five beds for every 10,000 persons while Bangladesh has 32 beds and Sri Lanka 42 beds for the same number of people. —Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM

He said that the Congress and the BJP had governed the country for 75 years butthe state of health services was so bad that India is ranked 155th among 167 countries. He added, “Hospitals in India have five beds for every 10,000 persons while Bangladesh has 32 beds and Sri Lanka 42 beds for the same number of people. Around 18 per cent of Delhi’s budget is spent on health, while Himachal spends only 5 per cent of the budget.”

Sisodia said like in Delhi and Punjab, the families of martyrs of armed forces, paramilitary forces and the state police would be given a ‘tribute amount’ of Rs 1 crore each.

Mann said common people pay tax on all items and services, but both BJP and Congress had misused public money. The AAP leaders also released a booklet mentioning the party’s ‘guarantees’ to the people of Himachal Pradesh on behalf of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

