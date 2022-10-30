AAP promises to fill vacancies in all depts

Shimla, October 29
AAP state president Surjeet Thakur today promised to fill vacant posts in all government departments, if the party comes to power in the state. He alleged that the BJP government had failed to provide employment to the youth of the state.
He said, “AAP has given a guarantee of providing jobs to unemployed youth. We will fill all vacancies in government departments, thereby providing employment to thousands of youth.” He added that there were around 14 lakh unemployed youth in the state. “The AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have given employment to lakhs of youth and we will do it in Himachal.”
15% Unemployment rate very high: Surjeet
The unemployment rate in the state had reached 15 per cent, way higher than the national rate of 8 per cent. The police recruitment paper leak case is an example of the betrayal of the youth by the government. —Surjeet Thakur, AAP state president
Surjeet claimed that the unemployment rate in the state had reached 15 per cent, way higher than the national rate of 8 per cent. He said, “The police recruitment paper leak case is an example of the betrayal of the youth by the government. The government conducted a fake inquiry and let off people behind the scam.”
He said, “Those who bought the leaked paper have been jailed but people behind the scam have not yet been caught. Also, the case has not been handed over to the CBI though the Chief Minister had made an announcement to this effect.”
Surjeet said AAP would end the system of outsourced jobs as it had done in Delhi.
