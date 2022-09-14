AAP promises to promote tourism in Himachal

Shimla, September 13
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that if voted to power, it would frame policies to give a major boost to tourism and trade.
AAP Tourism Wing chairman Vikas Dhiman said, “AAP will start a single window clearance for tourism-related projects. At the moment, one has to take several clearances to start a tourism-related project… we will put an end to it.”
He said, besides the AAP government would free businessmen from “raid raj” and help them do business without fear. “A VAT amnesty scheme will be introduced for businessmen and an advisory board be formed,” he added.
