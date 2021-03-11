AAP protests 'poor healthcare'

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 13

Aam Aadmi Party activists held a protest march against the state government outside the Zonal Hospital for poor health services here today.

The march was led by district president of AAP Rakesh Rawat.

Rawat said, “The health services in the district were deteriorating due to lack of adequate health staff in hospitals. The hospital was also facing the acute shortage of staff, where patients are sent to private clinics for X-ray, ultrasound and MRI tests. However, machines are available to conduct these tests in the hospital.” “It was observed that the most of the time, patients have to purchase medicines from private shops because very few medicines, prescribed by the doctors, are available in government medical shops in hospital,” he added.