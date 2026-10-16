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Home / Himachal Pradesh / AAP questions use of govt schools for religious events

AAP questions use of govt schools for religious events

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Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson Kalidas Koli has questioned the Himachal Pradesh Government over the proposed holding of a religious function on the premises of different government schools in the Palampur subdivision alleging that the use of educational institutions for non-academic activities raises concerns about their dignity and discipline.

Kalidas said government schools were meant to impart education and inculcate values and discipline among students. He sought clarification from the government on who had authorised the use of the school premises for the religious function and under what rules the permission had been granted.

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He said he was shocked that panchayats had been granting permission for holding religious functions in schools in gross violation of rules.

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He said nearly 1,300 government schools had already been closed or merged due to low enrolment and questioned the government’s priorities in managing public educational institutions.

The AAP leader demanded that the government should come out with a policy and guidelines regarding the use of school premises for non-academic and non-government events. He said schools should maintain an education-orientated environment and that activities unrelated to academics should not interfere with their primary purpose.

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Accusing the Sukhu government of failing to safeguard the dignity and discipline of government educational institutions, Kalidas said students should be provided with a conducive atmosphere for learning.

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