AAP stages protest, voices of solidarity echo in Shimla

Shimla, April 7

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders observed a one-day collective fast near the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to protest against the recent arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister and AAP’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal here today.

The AAP state president Surjeet Singh Thakur said the way their leaders were being arrested was very condemnable and claimed that the entire country was with Arvind Kejriwal.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was coercing the Opposition leaders into joining the BJP either by threatening them or using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against them.

“This is not only the murder of democracy, but also the murder of the Constitution,” he added.

The state president said those who were providing good healthcare facilities and education were being jailed, while the corrupt were roaming free. No case had been lodged against any leader of BJP so far, he said.

He said when the AAP leaders decided to stand against the BJP government and refused to join the party, the BJP resorted to vendetta politics and started arresting the AAP leaders.

“So far, not a single penny has been recovered from any of the leaders of the party, whereas no information regarding the PM Cares Fund is being shared,” added Thakur.

He further said, “The AAP stands firm against the BJP’s tactic to keep the Opposition leaders away from contesting the upcoming elections and will continue the fight to protect the Constitution for the citizens of the country.”

