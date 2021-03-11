AAP takes out march

Shimla, June 1
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) carried out a ‘badlav march’ in Shimla today, alleging that the BJP was framing its leaders in fake cases as it fears losing the upcoming Assembly elections.
An AAP spokesperson said, “Both parties have not worked to improve fundamental facilities like health and education. People are forced to go to the private sector to avail of these services at high prices,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...