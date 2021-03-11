AAP takes out march

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 1

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) carried out a ‘badlav march’ in Shimla today, alleging that the BJP was framing its leaders in fake cases as it fears losing the upcoming Assembly elections.

An AAP spokesperson said, “Both parties have not worked to improve fundamental facilities like health and education. People are forced to go to the private sector to avail of these services at high prices,” he said.