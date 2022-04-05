AAP viable alternative to BJP and Congress in Himachal, says Satyendar Jain day before Kejrwal-Mann roadshow in Mandi

Mandi, April 5
AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Tuesday projected his party a viable alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh, just a day ahead of a roadshow by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here.
Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the roadshow is looking to project itself as a major contended for the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.
AAP is a better option for Himachal Pradesh as both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have looted the hill state, alleged Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain.
Talking to the media here, Jain claimed that the main contest in Himachal Pradesh in the coming Assembly elections will be between the BJP and AAP.
The Congress has lost its ground and AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it, he said apparently referring to the recently held Punjab Assembly polls, in which Jain’s party stormed to power.
Jain said his party’s membership drive has been successful in the hill state as three lakh people joined AAP in the last fortnight.
