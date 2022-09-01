AAP will give ticket to youth in Himachal Assembly elections: Bhagwant Mann

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 31

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms government in Himachal Pradesh, it would bring a ‘revolution’ in the education and health sectors. He added that AAP would give the maximum number of ticket to the youth and common people to fight the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Mann along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reached Palampur this morning and held a meeting with local residents. He said, “Considering the Delhi Government’s good functioning, the people of Punjab voted for AAP. Now, it is for the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote AAP to victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The clean and honest politics and good governance of AAP will have an impact across the nation in the coming days.”

Mann said that AAP gave the maximum representation to the youth and women in Punjab and Delhi governments. He said that AAP would give the maximum ticket to youth, including women, as it did in Punjab in Himachal to fight the elections.

He said, “I had never thought that I would become the Chief Minister of Punjab. None of my family member is in politics. My father was a teacher. AAP believes that there should be no family rule or dynastic politics. Why do sons and uncles rule states, why can’t common people run governments.” He added that the Congress’ presence in politics was on the decline and AAP was replacing it.

