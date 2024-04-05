AAP willing to field candidates if Congress can’t

Shimla, April 4
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has offered to field its candidates on all four seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the Congress is hesitant to do so.
AAP leader Naathu Ram, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that the party was willing to contest all seats in the Lok Sabha elections and would also hold talks regarding it with its top leaders. He added that AAP would also contest the upcoming byelections in the six Assembly seats.
“We have known faces who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections and the six Assembly byelections,” he added while referring to the recent comments of HPCC president Pratibha Singh.
Naathu Ram said AAP would contest the elections on the issues of unemployment, education, healthcare, roads and unfulfilled promises of the Centre.
