AAP workers protest arrest of Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 22

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a demonstration here today to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing the party workers, the AAP leaders alleged that the Narendra Modi government was forcing the Opposition leaders to join the BJP through coercion or through raids by the Enforcement Directorate. They claimed that the government was murdering not only democracy but the Constitution as well.

“And as the leaders of our party refused to join the BJP and stood up to it, they are being sent to the jail one after the other,” said the AAP leaders. “All this is vendetta politics,” they said.

While claiming that the arrested leaders were clean, which is substantiated by the fact that no money has been recovered from them even after so many months, the AAP leaders further said there was no arrests or information regarding the PM Care Fund. The AAP workers and officials from Shimla and Solan districts participated in the protest.

