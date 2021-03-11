AAP's 'parivartan rally' at Nagrota Bagwan

Dharamsala, May 28
AAP today organised a ‘parivartan rally’ at Nagrota Bagwan. Hundreds of AAP workers also took out a march. The party also opened its election office in the constituency.
Dr Naresh Varmani, former block president of the BJP who had joined AAP, led the march.
Talking to newspersons, Varmani said people from all parts of the constituency participated in the rally. They were disenchanted with the BJP and the Congress and wanted an alternative.
“Corruption in Himachal is a big issue. The constable recruitment scam illustrates that the system has collapsed. The government has failed to act against the police officials, who are responsible for the recruitment process. Papers had also been leaked in many recruitment exams but the police could not arrest any culprits,” he said.
Varmani said AAP was the only party that could provide a reprieve to people from corruption.
