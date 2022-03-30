AAP's Tiranga Yatra in Mandi the same day

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 29

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a Tiranga Yatra from the Victoria Bridge to the Paddal ground in Mandi on April 6.

AAP spokesperson Sher Singh Thakur, while addressing mediaperons here today, said, “Our party will hold a Tiranga Yatra in Mandi on April 6. National convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the yatra”.

He said that within 20 days, more than 2.5 lakh people had taken the membership of AAP in Himachal. It indicated that people were annoyed with the functioning of both Congress and BJP. “After Delhi, the voters had discarded both parties in the Punjab Assembly elections. Now, the wave is ready to sweep Himachal,” he added.—