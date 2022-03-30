AAP's Tiranga Yatra in Mandi the same day

Mandi, March 29
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a Tiranga Yatra from the Victoria Bridge to the Paddal ground in Mandi on April 6.
AAP spokesperson Sher Singh Thakur, while addressing mediaperons here today, said, “Our party will hold a Tiranga Yatra in Mandi on April 6. National convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will attend the yatra”.
He said that within 20 days, more than 2.5 lakh people had taken the membership of AAP in Himachal. It indicated that people were annoyed with the functioning of both Congress and BJP. “After Delhi, the voters had discarded both parties in the Punjab Assembly elections. Now, the wave is ready to sweep Himachal,” he added.—
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...
Russia to scale down Kyiv operation as it examines ceasefire proposals
Ukraine vows not to host foreign military bases, ready for ‘...