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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Abandon cattle on Palampur roads, face FIR & fine

Abandon cattle on Palampur roads, face FIR & fine

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Animals found roaming on streets will be caught, medically examined and shifted to gaushalas. File
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The Palampur Municipal Corporation has warned livestock owners against abandoning cattle and other domestic animals on roads, saying violators will face strict legal action, including registration of FIRs and fines.

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Municipal Commissioner Netra Meti (IAS) said the civic body had taken serious note of the growing number of unattended animals on roads and in public places. Such animals obstruct traffic and pose a serious risk to motorists, pedestrians and other road users, she said.

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The MC will intensify monitoring of gaushalas and other places where abandoned animals are housed. CCTV cameras and dedicated teams will be deployed to identify people who abandon or release livestock on roads.

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Animals found roaming on streets will be caught, medically examined and shifted to gaushalas, Meti said. The civic body will also conduct awareness campaigns in coordination with ward representatives to sensitise livestock owners about their responsibilities. The move follows increasing complaints about cattle wandering onto roads, causing traffic bottlenecks and raising the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders and motorists at night.

Meti said the objective was not to harass livestock owners but to ensure public safety and maintain traffic discipline.

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“Public safety and the convenience of road users cannot be compromised because of stray or abandoned livestock. We will not tolerate practices that endanger people’s lives,” she said. The MC appealed to residents to keep their animals properly housed and warned that repeated violations would invite stringent action under applicable laws.

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