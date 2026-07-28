Abandoned by husband, Shimla woman rebuilds life

Indu Devi, a domestic worker residing in Shimla, who was born without the fingers on her right hand, has set an example of determination as she rebuilt her family’s life after overcoming financial hardship, physical disability and the sudden abandonment of her family by her husband. Originally from Darbhanga district in Bihar, Indu lived in Shimla with her husband and four children.

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Her husband operated a small clothing shop while the family managed their daily household needs. Their three daughters attended a government school in Shimla, while their son continued his education in Bihar under the care of relatives.

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The family’s circumstances changed when her husband borrowed approximately Rs 2 lakh from multiple lenders in an attempt to expand his business. As the business failed to generate sufficient income, the debt increased. Subsequently, he left Shimla without informing his family, leaving behind outstanding loans and no regular source of income.

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Following his departure, Indu became the sole earning member of the family. She began working as a part-time domestic helper in several households. In addition to her daytime employment, she supplemented her income by making paper bags from old newspapers, which were sold to local shopkeepers.

Her three daughters assisted in preparing and delivering the paper bags after school, while the family continued to manage household expenses and support the education of all four children.

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Through regular repayments over a period of approximately two and a half years, the outstanding debt was cleared in full. The family continued to meet educational and household expenses during this period through sustained employment and supplementary income.