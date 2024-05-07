Abandoned cattle at Nahan bus stand pose threat to passengers

Abandoned cows can be seen roaming at Nahan bus stand. These animals pose a risk to the safety of commuters and pedestrians. The owners of such animals should be taken to task for abandoning them. The authorities concerned should take appropriate steps to curb the practice and prevent any mishaps due to these. Ritesh, Nahan

Mcleodganj deodar trees under threat

DESPITE several rulings by the courts, the practice of cutting green deodar trees in Mcleodganj is going on unabated. Many people were drying up green deodar trees and then using these in commercial buildings or hotels. The green belt of Mcleodganj is under threat. The authorities concerned should take strict action against those indulging in such activities. Naresh Kumar, Mcleodganj

Post IPL match, Dharamsala roads full of garbage

AFTER the IPL match at the Dharamsala cricket stadium, plastic waste and garbage on roads was a common sight near the stadium. The cricket match attracted a large number of spectators and tourists to the spot and this resulted in a lot of littering on roads. One of the reasons behind such poor condition was the inadequate availability of dustbins along roads. The civic body must install dustbins along roads to prevent littering. Mukesh Bharadwaj, Dharamsala

