Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Abandoned cattle on road

Abandoned cattle roaming on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass pose a risk to commuters, especially people riding two-wheelers. The authorities concerned should rehabilitate stray animals and take action against owners for abandoning their cattle on road. Vijay, Panthaghati

Road near Dhalli Chowk in a shambles

The 50-metre road stretch from the Dhalli Chowk towards Kufri and Mashobra is dotted with potholes. Besides the risk of damaging vehicles, the bad condition of the road also slows down traffic, leading to frequent snarl-ups. This road should be repaired at the earliest. Rahini, Sanjauli

No ENT Doctor at Khaneri

There is no ENT specialist at the Khaneri hospital in Rampur for the past several months. Patients from four districts visit this hospital and the absence of an ENT doctor is causing them a lot of inconvenience. The Health Department should soon depute an ENT doctor here. Nisha, Rampur