Abandoned cattle on road
Abandoned cattle roaming on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass pose a risk to commuters, especially people riding two-wheelers. The authorities concerned should rehabilitate stray animals and take action against owners for abandoning their cattle on road. Vijay, Panthaghati
Road near Dhalli Chowk in a shambles
The 50-metre road stretch from the Dhalli Chowk towards Kufri and Mashobra is dotted with potholes. Besides the risk of damaging vehicles, the bad condition of the road also slows down traffic, leading to frequent snarl-ups. This road should be repaired at the earliest. Rahini, Sanjauli
No ENT Doctor at Khaneri
There is no ENT specialist at the Khaneri hospital in Rampur for the past several months. Patients from four districts visit this hospital and the absence of an ENT doctor is causing them a lot of inconvenience. The Health Department should soon depute an ENT doctor here. Nisha, Rampur
