Abandoned infant found in paddy field

Nurpur, August 4
A mother abandoned her newborn baby in a paddy field at Bela Ludhiadchan in Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district, yesterday. A local who heard the cries of the baby, found the newborn abandoned in the fields and informed the local gram panchayat and the Fatehpur police station.
The police took the baby into their possession and brought the infant to the nearby community health centre at Badukhar with the help of residents for medical examination. Later, the baby was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Fatehpur. The police have started investigations to trace the mother of the newborn.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the police had registered a case under Section 317 of the IPC and intimated the Child Welfare Committee, Dharamshala, for shifting of the newborn to Balika Ashram at Totti Kandi in Shimla district, if her mother was not traced.
