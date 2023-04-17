Absence of basic amenities key hurdle in tourism promotion

Tribune News Service

Kaza (Spiti), April 16

Described by Rudyard Kipling as ‘a world within a world’ Spiti Valley beckons tourists from across the world but the absence of even basic facilities like water, power and waste management are proving to be major hurdle in tourism promotion.

The crystal blue skies, snow-capped mountains and centuries-old Buddhist monasteries in the mountain desert of Spiti, located close to the international boundary with China, have immense potential for tourism and winter sports. The rugged topography and harsh weather conditions make life too arduous than one can imagine but giving a fillip to tourism can help strengthen the economy of the people and create employment avenues.

However, successive governments have failed to create even the basic infrastructure which could help promote tourism in the area which hardly has any employment avenues. The villagers of Kaza, Langza, Pin valley, Hikkim, Kibber, Komik, Chichim and others are barely able to eke out an existence by cultivating peas, potatoes and barley. “Though arrival of Indian tourists has picked up foreign tourists arrival is barely 10 per cent of what it was in the past,” lements Angrup (33) from Tangti village.

Tsering Bodh, member of the Spiti Tourism Society, said, “There are 60 home stays and 50 hotels here but there is no system of waste management, which could prove disastrous for the ecologically fragile Spiti Valley. One can see heaps of garbage piled up along the hill side while driving towards the ancient Kee monastery.”

“The mountains despite their barrenness have an amazing appeal with ancient monasteries, maroon robed monks and mud houses transcending one into another world,” said Raj Patidar, a BTech student from Indore. The tourist season has just commenced but there is no solution to woes of hoteliers and others associated with the tourism industry.

Kaza, nestled along the Spiti river with glistening snow-clad mountain slopes, could give stiff competition to any European mountain resort but the complete absence of even basic facilities is a hurdle for tourism promotion.

Hikkim village, located at a height of 14,567 feet, has the world’s highest post office. It has become a major attraction as one can see tourists posting cards on their home address from here. Kibber and Chicham village and its suspension stiffened steel truss bridge over the Sambha Lama Nullah have become a major attraction.

The fascinating mountain desert of Spiti could seem like a dream holiday destination but its ruggedness makes life tough for the locals who grapple for better health, education and communication facilities.