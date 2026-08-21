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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ABVP activists clash with police, four detained in Mandi

ABVP activists clash with police, four detained in Mandi

Protest over student union poll turns chaotic

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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ABVP workers scuffle with a police personnel in Mandi on Thursday. Video grab
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Tension prevailed here on Thursday as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists clashed with the police while protesting against the state government over the restoration of student union elections.

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The ABVP activists staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the district headquarters and raised slogans against the state government. When they attempted to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, police and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel tried to stop them, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

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The situation briefly turned chaotic, with some protesters reportedly sustaining injuries. The police detained four ABVP activists, who were later released.

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Despite the action, the protesters continued their demonstration and later reached Seri Manch, where they burnt the Chief Minister’s effigy and raised slogans against the government.

ABVP district convener Karan Thakur alleged that they had been protesting against the government for nearly a month, but its demands had not been addressed.

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He warned that if student union elections were not restored and action was not taken on the fee hike soon, the ABVP would intensify its agitation and gherao the state Assembly.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said the detainees were released after some time, adding that legal proceedings against the protesters would be initiated in accordance with the law.

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