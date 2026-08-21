ABVP activists clash with police, four detained in Mandi

Tension prevailed here on Thursday as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists clashed with the police while protesting against the state government over the restoration of student union elections.

Advertisement

The ABVP activists staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office at the district headquarters and raised slogans against the state government. When they attempted to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, police and Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel tried to stop them, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

Advertisement

The situation briefly turned chaotic, with some protesters reportedly sustaining injuries. The police detained four ABVP activists, who were later released.

Advertisement

Despite the action, the protesters continued their demonstration and later reached Seri Manch, where they burnt the Chief Minister’s effigy and raised slogans against the government.

ABVP district convener Karan Thakur alleged that they had been protesting against the government for nearly a month, but its demands had not been addressed.

Advertisement

He warned that if student union elections were not restored and action was not taken on the fee hike soon, the ABVP would intensify its agitation and gherao the state Assembly.

Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said the detainees were released after some time, adding that legal proceedings against the protesters would be initiated in accordance with the law.