ABVP activists meet DGP, seek steps to check drug menace

Shimla, November 5
Student activists of ABVP submitted a memorandum to DGP Sanjay Kundu in Shimla and demanded action against drug menace in the state.
Akash Negi, a leader of the student union, said, “A student had died due to drug overdose in NIT Hamirpur recently and on routine basis, we keep hearing about such incidents in the state. The drug menace is giving rise to criminal activities as well. We are going to constitute a student body to counter the drug menace in the state.”
“A special police team should be constituted to curb the supply of drugs near educational institutes and awareness campaigns be organised to sensitise people, especially youth, regarding the ill-effects of the drugs,” added Negi.
DGP Sanjay Kundu assured the students that the police will take necessary measures to counter drug menace in the state.
