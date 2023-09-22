ABVP calls for ban on ragging

Shimla, September 21
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders have urged the state government to ensure stern action against those found ragging others at academic institutions.
Akash Negi, an ABVP leader, stated, “Cases of ragging at educational institutions have been on the rise. The state government must place a complete ban on the practice.” He noted, “Some students at the Nerchowk medical college were recently found ragging their juniors. They were expelled by the administration. Another incident of ragging from IIT-Mandi has also come to light.”
