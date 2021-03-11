ABVP demands facilities at hostels

Member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to HPU Pro Vice-Chancellor, demanding that the university administration should fulfil the demands related to hostels at the earliest. The ABVP said some anti-social elements were entering the hostels and misbehaving with students. In another demand, the ABVP wants canteen and gym facilities at hostels. The ABVP also demanded the repair of solar panels and availability of reading rooms at all hostels.

Nod to 57 promotion cases at HPU

A total of 57 promotion cases were approved in a meeting of the Recruitment and Promotion Committee at HPU on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jyoti Prakash. Seven section officers, eight superintendents, 40 JOITs and 2 clerical employees were recommended for promotion. In another important decision, it was decided to start all entrance examinations at HPU in the first week of June. Dean of Studies Prof Kulbhushan Chandel said the dates of entrance examinations would be announced soon.

SFI opposes change in curriculum

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has opposed the removal of important lessons on democracy and diversity from the curriculum of Class X, XI and XII students by the CBSE. The SFI alleged that ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the party is more concerned in changing the history and science curriculum. The SFI said the CBSE had removed the chapters of nationalism, federalism and secularism from the syllabus of Class XI in 2020. However, due to opposition, this decision had to be withdrawn.