ABVP hails NTA move to conduct offline exams for 13 subjects

New Delhi, April 13
The ABVP has welcomed the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the CUET UG-2024 exams offline in 13 subjects, namely economics, business economics, accountancy/bookkeeping, biology/biotechnology, business studies, chemistry, computer science, English, general test, Hindi, history, mathematics, physics and political science.
The decision to conduct the exams for these subjects in a single shift aims at alleviating the concerns regarding potential variations in the difficulty level of the exams scheduled on different dates and time.
The ABVP emphasised the need for the NTA to ensure transparency, provide error-free question papers and effectively manage the examination process.
