ABVP national meeting in Shimla

The National Executive Council of the ABVP will meet in Shimla on May 27, 28 and 29. The meeting is being held in Shimla after 40 years — the last held in 1982. ABVP’s Vishal Verma said the ABVP workers had been working to make arrangements for the meeting, doing wall writing, putting up posters and flags till late night. He further said the event would provide new energy to the students’ body.

Dates for ground test changed

The dates of ground test for admission to MA (Physical Education) and MPEd at Himachal Pradesh University have been changed. The ground test which was supposed to be held on May 25 will now be held on June 1 and 2. The change in schedule was announced by HPU Pro VC.

Free coaching classes

The ABVP will hold free coaching classes for students looking to clear the entrance exams of different courses at HPU. Former HPU professors will provide coaching after May 18 till the exams start. The ABVP said the initiative had been taken to help students in clearing the exams and study at HPU.