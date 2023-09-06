ABVP opposes transfer of colleges from Patel varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

Opposing the decision to remove colleges from the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, ABVP activists today started a signature campaign at HPU.

The ABVP activists exhorted students to be part of the campaign. They also demanded that the National Education Policy (NEP) must be implemented in the state.

Dishant Jariyal, a leader of the union, said, “The state Cabinet’s decision to remove colleges from the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University is anti-student and will affect their academic future. We vehemently oppose it.

“Once the decision is implemented, the SPU jurisdiction will only be limited to colleges of Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts (except Ani, Nirmand). Earlier, it included colleges of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Chamba also,” he said.

“Apart from this, the student council also demands that the construction work of new hostels, which are to be built in the university, must be started soon. The posts of teachers have been lying vacant in the colleges for a long time, due to which the students have to face a lot of problems,” he alleged.

ABVP leaders said that they were mobilizing support and if their demands were not fulfilled then the agitation would be intensified in the coming weeks.

