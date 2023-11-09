ABVP protests 'violence' by SFI in educational institutes

Shimla, November 8
Alleging violence by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in educational institutions, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, demanding action against the former. ABVP members raised slogans against the local administration and SFI.
Akash Negi, a leader of the ABVP, said, “Perpetrating violence in academic institutions, including universities and colleges, has become a common nature of the SFI members now. They resort to violence and threaten students at educational institutions after every few days, thereby vitiating the academic atmosphere.”
“We are staging a protest outside the DC office today and demand action against the SFI members, who have been spoiling the academic atmosphere and harming the students. They carry weapons on the campuses of universities and threaten the students there. We had even submitted a memorandum of demands to the Shimla SP, requested him to initiate action against the habitual offenders of the SFI,” Negi said.
