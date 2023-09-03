ABVP: Roll back decision on varsity

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

ABVP leaders have opposed the state cabinet’s decision of removing colleges from the ambit of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, and attaching them with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). They have demanded an immediate roll back of the decision, failing an agitation will be launched. They said this while addressing a press conference in Shimla today.

“The decision to remove colleges from Sardar Patel University reflects state government’s negative approach towards education. It will jeopardise the academic future of students of five districts,” said ABVP leader Akash Negi.

“Once implemented, SPU would only be limited to colleges of Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts (except Ani, Nirmand). Earlier, it included colleges of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Chamba,” he added.

“If this anti-student decision isn’t withdrawn, we will launch a stir. It will include a signature campaign from September 4, district and unit-level demonstrations on September 8 and a fast on September 11,” he added.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Mandi #Shimla