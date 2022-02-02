ABVP seeks early Release of PG results

The ABVP, HPU, has asked the Additional Controller of Examinations to declare the results of Post Graduate exams at the earliest. The ABVP said five months had elapsed since the exams were held but the results were yet to be declared. The delay was denying the students an opportunity to take admissions in universities outside the state. Also, the students could not even fill up the forms for reappear exams, and many were not able to get migration certificate due to which their admissions elsewhere had also come under threat, the student body said.

Admission through entrance test

The admission to Himachal Pradesh Technical University, Hamirpur, will be done on the basis of entrance exams now. From the next academic session, the aspirants would have to clear the entrance test for admission, the university has declared.