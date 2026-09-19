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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ABVP, SFI activists clash at HPU; several students injured

ABVP, SFI activists clash at HPU; several students injured

Rival student groups trade allegations over attack; police personnel deployed at university intervene as video of confrontation surfaces online

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. File photo
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Several students were injured after activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) clashed at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) here on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Saturday after an argument between activists of the two organisations escalated into a physical confrontation.

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A video of the incident is also being circulated on social media platforms. It shows police personnel deployed at the university attempting to separate the activists.

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Akshay Thakur, campus president, ABVP, alleged that SFI activists attacked ABVP workers who were present at the university gate to welcome new students. He alleged that several SFI activists reached the spot and assaulted ABVP workers with weapons, leaving around five ABVP activists injured.

SFI activists, however, rejected the allegations. They claimed that several ABVP activists had allegedly teased an SFI woman activist on Friday evening and that ABVP workers attacked SFI activists at the university today with weapons.

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Further details about the injured students and any police action were awaited.

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