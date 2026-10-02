ABVP submits memo to Sardar Patel University VC in Kullu

The Kullu unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, raising several academic issues concerning students of Kullu College.

The memorandum highlighted key student-related concerns and urged the university administration to take immediate steps to address them. The ABVP put forward three major demands, including the expansion of the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, introduction of postgraduate courses, particularly MCom and MSc, at Kullu College without further delay and a review of the rechecking process along with the declaration of all pending examination results at the earliest.

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Abhinav Kashyap highlighted the difficulties faced by local students, saying students of Kullu College were currently forced to migrate to other areas to pursue higher education. He said that the introduction of MCom and MSc courses at the college would provide local students with an opportunity to pursue postgraduate education in their home region. He urged the university administration to take necessary steps in this direction at the earliest.

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The ABVP said that academic issues affecting students should be resolved promptly so that their studies and future prospects were not adversely affected. The Kullu unit urged the university administration to consider the demands raised in the memorandum and take appropriate action at the earliest.