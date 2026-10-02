DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ABVP submits memo to Sardar Patel University VC in Kullu

ABVP submits memo to Sardar Patel University VC in Kullu

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 08:50 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ABVP members submit a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University in Kullu.
Advertisement

The Kullu unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Prof Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, raising several academic issues concerning students of Kullu College.

The memorandum highlighted key student-related concerns and urged the university administration to take immediate steps to address them. The ABVP put forward three major demands, including the expansion of the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University, introduction of postgraduate courses, particularly MCom and MSc, at Kullu College without further delay and a review of the rechecking process along with the declaration of all pending examination results at the earliest.

Advertisement

Abhinav Kashyap highlighted the difficulties faced by local students, saying students of Kullu College were currently forced to migrate to other areas to pursue higher education. He said that the introduction of MCom and MSc courses at the college would provide local students with an opportunity to pursue postgraduate education in their home region. He urged the university administration to take necessary steps in this direction at the earliest.

Advertisement

The ABVP said that academic issues affecting students should be resolved promptly so that their studies and future prospects were not adversely affected. The Kullu unit urged the university administration to consider the demands raised in the memorandum and take appropriate action at the earliest.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts