ABVP to hold voter awareness campaigns across Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 30
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is going to start a voter awareness campaign across the state to ensure 100 per cent voting in the state.
Addressing mediapersons during a press conference, ABVP leader Akash Negi said under this awareness campaign, the ABVP will create awareness among people by organising ‘Run for Vote’, a gathering of first-time voters. He added that a review plan meeting of the ABVP was held at Sheetla Mata Temple Complex, Sundernagar, on April 27 and 28.
“In the meeting, the programmes organised by the ABVP were reviewed. Plans were also made for the programmes to be held throughout the year,” he said.
Negi said it was also decided that the ABVP would go among the youth and create awareness about the importance of voting in order to ensure their role in this festival of democracy.
