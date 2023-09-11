ABVP to observe hunger strike today

Shimla, September 10
After holding agitations and signature campaigns, ABVP members have now announced that they would observe a hunger strike over the state cabinet’s decision to remove colleges from the ambit of Sardar Patel University, Mandi.
The leaders of the union said they would go on strike in all colleges on September 11.
Union’s state leader Akash Negi said, “The government’s decision to remove colleges from Sardar Patel University reflects its anti-education and anti-student approach, which would affect the academic future of many students. For many years we held agitations for the establishment of a cluster university in Mandi. As a result, a cluster university was established in Mandi in 2020. Later, we raised a demand to upgrade the cluster university to a state university. In view of the strong demand raised by students, Sardar Patel University came into existence in April, 2022. It includes 141 colleges from five districts of the state.” “However, in a cabinet meeting held on August 22, the state government approved a proposal to reduce the ambit of SPU, he added.”
“A proper division of work among academic institutions in the state would ensure efficiency. However, the current decision to reduce SPU’s jurisdiction would burden Himachal Pradesh University,” Negi said.
