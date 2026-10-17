Academic achievers, sporting talent honoured at ‘Fitophoria’ in Shimla

Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea in Shimla, celebrated its senior school annual day, ‘Fitophoria 2026’, with enthusiasm, showcasing fitness, discipline, teamwork and excellence. Vikramaditya Singh, Minister for Public Works and Urban Development, Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest.

The formal inauguration of the event was marked by the unfurling of the school flag, the chief guest’s declaration and the release of balloons. The ceremonial handing over of the school torch symbolised the values of courage, sportsmanship and excellence.

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Students enthralled the audience with spectacular drills, karate and skating demonstrations, and a spirited band performance. The prize distribution and scholarship ceremony recognised academic merit, general proficiency, sporting achievements and all-round excellence.

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In the academic excellence and merit category, Sarishti Verma received the Aishwarya Memorial Scholarship for securing the highest marks in Class XII Humanities, while Avnee Chauhan received the Bhavya Scholarship for the highest marks in Class XII Science. Angel Chauhan received the Asmaara Scholarship for the highest marks in Class XII Commerce, while Himanshi Sehgal was awarded the CJM Chelsea Sesquicentennial Scholarship as the most deserving student of Class X.

In the all-round excellence category, Ruhani Gupta received the Urvashi Scholarship for All-Rounder of the Year 2026 in Class XII, while Roheen received the Tasheena Scholarship for All-Rounder 2026 in Class X. Akshita Sharma received the Prabhas Scholarship for All-Rounder in Class VIII, Saanvi Verma received the Mangal Singh Memorial Scholarship for All-Rounder in Class VII, and Akshdha Sharma received the Sumit Sharma Scholarship for All-Rounder in Class V.

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In the sports excellence category, Vaishnavi Reakta received the Aishwarya Memorial Scholarship for Best Sports Person of the Year in Class XII, Bhavya Bhaikta received the CJM Chelsea Sesquicentennial Scholarship for Best Athlete in Class VIII, and Navya Chauhan received the Inaayat Scholarship for Best Athlete in Class X.

St Joseph’s House was adjudged the best house, while St Francis’s House secured the runner-up position.

In his address, the chief guest emphasised discipline, determination, sustainable development and meaningful contributions to society.