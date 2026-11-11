Academic heights

From strong academic performances to the overall development of their students, Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) and the Centre of Excellence, Government Degree College, Sanjauli, in Shimla have been ranked among the top colleges in the state by the Directorate of Higher Education.

The directorate has issued its annual internal rankings of government colleges for the academic session 2025-26. The rankings are based on overall online and spot evaluations conducted by the directorate’s screening committee.

The RKMV, ranked the second-best college in the state in the tier-1 category, secured 1,015.5 out of 1,100 marks in the online evaluation and 1,020 out of 1,100 marks in the spot evaluation. It took the second rank in both, behind only Netaji Subhash Chander Bose Memorial Government College, Hamirpur.

Government College, Sanjauli, secured 1,011.5 marks in the online evaluation, getting the fifth place in the category. However, with 1,018 marks in the spot evaluation, it ranked third in the state.

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The RKMV was established on Elysium Hills in the state capital in 1977 by the state government. It was later converted into a girls’ college on public demand and renamed Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya. Over the years, the college has delivered commendable results in academics, sports and cultural activities, winning prizes at several state and national-level competitions. At present, over 2,900 students are enrolled in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Anurita Saxena, Principal, RKMV, expresses happiness over the rankings, calling it a matter of pride that her college stands second in the state. She credits the achievement to the students, faculty and the staff and says that the college has excelled in all categories of assessment. Besides maintaining excellent academic performance, the college also focuses on research, workshops and innovation, she adds.

“The RKMV has been doing great for the past two years, which is reflected in its rankings. We lost marks because the Hamirpur college has better infrastructure than us. Otherwise, we scored impressively in every criterion,” she claims.

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She says that the college has limited infrastructure because of the shortage of land and has no space for the construction of staff quarters. She adds that the college also provides coaching to students for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS), UGC-NET and other examinations, which should help improve its ranking in the next assessment.

Government College, Sanjauli, has likewise maintained excellent performance in academics, sports and cultural activities.

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Principal Kamayani Bisht says that the college’s strong students, faculty and academic results have helped it secure such impressive rankings. She adds that efforts are under way to improve the college’s standing further next year.

“The number of students has also gone up in recent years. At present, around 3,500 students are enrolled in the college. Ours is also the only college in the state to be ranked A plus by NAAC,” she asserts.

She says that the college is working to strengthen its career counselling cell and intensify placement drives. “We are also working on stronger add-on courses, along with other crucial steps that will further improve the college’s ranking in the future. One of our biggest challenges is limited infrastructure. As one of the oldest colleges in the city, we do not have enough space for expansion, which has impacted our rankings,” she adds.

While both colleges have a bright future, limited infrastructure remains a major challenge. Being among the oldest colleges in Shimla, neither of them has enough space for expansion. However, both hope to address the issue and improve their rankings further.