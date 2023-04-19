Accelerate restoration of Padal Ground: Mandi Citizens Council

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

The Citizens Council, Mandi, has demanded restoration of the Padal Ground to the pre-fair condition.

Council president OP Kapoor said, “It has been one and a half month since the Shivratri fair concluded. But the ground has not been completely restored yet.”

He added that all the sports activities on the ground had come to a standstill for the last three months. “It has become difficult for locals who come here for morning and evening walk to continue their routine activity as there is no other place for the same in the vicinity,” he laments.

Kapoor said although the restoration work was in progress, a lot was still to be done. He said playing fields were yet to be restored while the walking track was in terrible shape. Besides, a pungent smell was emanating from the clogged drains.

“There is only one open space available for everything from sports and festivals to political rallies and religious congregations. There is an urgent need to construct another ground in the town,” he said.

He added, “I wrote a letter to the Mandi Deputy Commissioner today and requested him to accelerate the restoration work on the ground so that all the activities could be restarted soon.”