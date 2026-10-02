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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Accord priority to services meant for the elderly: Bittu

Accord priority to services meant for the elderly: Bittu

International Day of Older Persons

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, honours elderly persons at the NGO Bhawan in Hamirpur in Thursday.
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The district administration and other authorities must accord priority to services concerning elderly people in Hamirpur, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a function organised to mark International Day of Older Persons at the NGO Bhawan on Thursday. He urged doctors, as well as administrative, police and other departmental officials, to accord the highest priority to all services and tasks related to the elderly.

Bittu said that the elderly were the foundation of any society and family. It was through their hard work, sacrifices, guidance and blessings that the next generation progress in life. He added that they possessed a wealth of life experience and those who follow the path shown by the elderly never lag behind. He asserted, “The presence and blessings of elders at home provided an invisible protective shield, the true value of which is often realised only after they depart from the world. Therefore, respecting the elderly and attending to all their needs during the twilight of their lives is our foremost duty.”

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He interacted with senior citizens and encouraged them to share their suggestions, which, he said, would be conveyed to the Chief Minister. He also honoured oldest senior citizens, including 102-year-old Roshan Lal Pehalwan, 101-year-old Khyali Ram, 94-year-old Roshan Lal ‘Udas’ and 91-year-old Prem Das Soni.

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